Jaya Bachchan smiles and talks to paparazzi in a very friendly way; netizens say, "Ye itna kaise sudhar gayi"

MUMBAI: Mostly all the celebs are very friendly with the paparazzi and they happily pose for the pictures and even interact with them in a jovial way. But, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has the total opposite. A few months ago, a video of her stating that cameramen should tumble and fall had gone viral on social media, and even a video of her that such people should be fired had made it to the headlines.

However, recently a miracle happened and netizens can’t believe what they saw. Last night, Jaya Bachchan attended a party and she not only happily posed for the paparazzi, she smiled and spoke to them in a very friendly way.

A netizen commented, “Ye. Itna kaise. Sudhar gyi. Free ka Ego dikhane wali. Boycott se dar gyi ye bhi.” Another Instagram user commented, “Oho my God kya dek li mai itna acha behaviour.” One more netizen wrote, “Media waalo ka accha din to aaj aaye.” Check out the comments below...

Well, Jaya Bachchan is an amazing actress, but her behavior with the paparazzi always irked people on social media. Let’s hope she behaves with the paps always in the same way as she did last night.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan is all set to make a comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. The film was slated to release in February this year, and later it was pushed to April. But, now it will release on 28th July 2023.

