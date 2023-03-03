Jaya Bachchan smiles and talks to paparazzi in a very friendly way; netizens say, "Ye itna kaise sudhar gayi"

Jaya Bachchan is mostly seen in an angry mood whenever she spots the paparazzi. But, last night, she was clicked at a party and she happily posed for them and even spoke to them in a friendly way.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 11:53
movie_image: 
Jaya Bachchan smiles and talks to paparazzi in a very friendly way; netizens say, "Ye itna kaise sudhar gayi"

MUMBAI: Mostly all the celebs are very friendly with the paparazzi and they happily pose for the pictures and even interact with them in a jovial way. But, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has the total opposite. A few months ago, a video of her stating that cameramen should tumble and fall had gone viral on social media, and even a video of her that such people should be fired had made it to the headlines. 

However, recently a miracle happened and netizens can’t believe what they saw. Last night, Jaya Bachchan attended a party and she not only happily posed for the paparazzi, she smiled and spoke to them in a very friendly way.

Also Read: OMG! Jaya Bachchan gets angry and shoos paparazzi waiting outside her home

A netizen commented, “Ye. Itna kaise. Sudhar gyi. Free ka Ego dikhane wali. Boycott se dar gyi ye bhi.” Another Instagram user commented, “Oho my God kya dek li mai itna acha behaviour.” One more netizen wrote, “Media waalo ka accha din to aaj aaye.” Check out the comments below...

Well, Jaya Bachchan is an amazing actress, but her behavior with the paparazzi always irked people on social media. Let’s hope she behaves with the paps always in the same way as she did last night. 

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan is all set to make a comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. The film was slated to release in February this year, and later it was pushed to April. But, now it will release on 28th July 2023. 

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 11:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani and Virat talk, she knows Virat still has feelings for Sai
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. She impressed one and all with her performance...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Exclusive! Pihu lashes out at Mahir and Monica for trying to blackmail her?
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: A villager asks Dilpreet to perform an Antim-Ardaas for Maan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll R
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results
Pooja Hegde
Is Shehnaz Gill more popular than Pooja Hegde? Read more
Gauri Khan
Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, FIR against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announced: From Rani Mukherjee to Tabu; here are the actresses who have the potential to play Manjulika in the 3rd part
Ankur Rathee
Shehzada, Ankur Rathee, The Tashkent Files, Thappad, Taish, Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven, Undekhi, Movie News, TellyChakkar