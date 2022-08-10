Jian Khan Suicide Case: Must Read! All you need to know; here’s a complete timeline

MUMBAI: The news of 25-year-old actress Jiah Khan’s suicide sent shock waves in the entertainment industry in 2013. The young actress was found hanging in the bedroom of her flat in Juhu on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan. Shortly after that, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested and charged with abetment following complaints by her family and others. He was later released on bail.

The late Nishabd actress left a 6 page suicide note which also mentioned that she had undergone an abortion. One of the things she wrote in the letter was, “There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside. I’ve never given so much of myself to someone or cared so much. You returned my love with cheating and lies”

2013

Jiah Khan who made her Bollywood debut in Nishabd with Amitabh Bachchan hung herself at her home in Juhu. Cops found a 6 page letter based on which Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetment of suicide. Jiah’s mother Rabia said that her daughter’s death was not suicide but murder. The final autopsy confirmed that Jiah’s death was due to hanging and no foul play was involved. Sooraj was released on bail in July.

2014

In July, the court finally accepted Rabia’s plea and handed over Jiah’s case to the CBI for further investigation. Aditya filed a 100 crore defamation case against Rabia in the same month.

2015

In May, the CBI raid Sooraj Pancholi’s house and call him for questioning. They file a supplementary chargesheet for abetment of Jian Khan’s suicide.

2016

In August, CBI confirm that Jiah’s death was suicide and ruled out any possibility of murder. In September her mother Rabia, hired a British forensic expert Jason Payne-James, who alleged that the suicide was staged. Aditya discredited Jason’s claims.

2017

In February, the court rejected Rabia’s plea to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take over her daughter’s case. In September, Rabia wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice. In October, Sooraj filed a request to the Bombay High Court for expediting the trail.

2018

Plea for further investigation against Sooraj Pancholi rejected by special CBI court. Finally Sooraj broke his silence on the case and told an entertainment portal, “I knew that there was something I was going to be charged with but I’m ready for any charge against me, because until I have a charge, I cannot defend myself. I have lost my 20s in this bargain, but I don’t want to feel like a victim. I don’t want any sympathy. I just want my trial to be fair, whether it goes against me or in my favour.”

2021

Jiah’s case reassigned to special CBI court after the sessions court revealed they did not have jurisdiction post the CBI probe.

2022

Rabia’s plea for a fresh investigation was denied by the Bombay High Court.

2023

Final arguments have been given in the case on 20th April and the verdict is reserved by Special judge AS Sayyad.

The US-born Jiah was known for playing significant roles in films like "Nishabd", "Ghajini" and "Housefull" with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

Sooraj’s parents Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab are now keeping their fingers crossed that he might get acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

