Latest Update! Sooraj Pancholi appeals the CBI court for a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother

MUMBAI: Sooraj Pancholi has reportedly requested the special CBI court to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Rabia Khan. According to him, Rabia had been evading summons and intentionally not appearing before the Special CBI Court.

Also Read: Shocking! Aditya Pancholi beats up a filmmaker for not making a film with his son?

The handwritten application read, “The prosecution has served the summons to the original complainant several times, but she is not appearing before this court to depose her statement. The original complainant doesn't seem to be cooperating with this court for an expeditious trial and avoiding coming before this court to delay the trial.”

The report also stated that the special CBI judge AS Sayyad asked the CBI to file a reply to the application by Pancholi. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on July 7.

Also Read: OMG! This is what Sooraj Pancholi has to say about Jiah Khan's case being transferred to special CBI court

The court has reportedly been summoning Rabia since February 2022 to depose her statement. So far, she has filed two replies stating why she could not come to Mumbai from London to depose. Once, she said that her internet was not working and another time she said that her home was flooded.

Actress Jiah Khan who was found dead at her residence in 2013 was considered a suicide, but her mother, Rabiya, believes she was murdered and blames Jiah's ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who was named in a suicide note discovered by police.

Credit: ETimes