Shocking! Aditya Pancholi beats up a filmmaker for not making a film with his son?

MUMBAI: Aditya Pancholi is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons! According to the media reports, he threatened to kill a filmmaker for not making a film with his son. And a complaint has been filed against him at Juhu police station.

Aditya Pancholi is a well known name in the entertainment industry. He started his acting career by working in the Indian television industry. Pancholi later entered the Bollywood industry through his debut film, 1985’s Shahadat. Why a case has been filed against Pancholi? So, it was recently brought to light that an FIR was registered against actor Aditya Pancholi for insulting, threatening, and even beating up a filmmaker. The filmmaker in question is named Sam Fernandes, who made a cross-complaint at the Juhu police station. The producer claimed that he had an argument with Aditya over a movie which led to the latter beating him up.

Sam Fernandes wanted to make a movie with Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi. While Sam was himself investing an amount of Rs 2 crore, Aditya had also chipped in adding Rs 50 lakh. Although the movie needed much more and the producer was not able to rope in a financer for the same. When Sam confessed that nobody was willing to invest in the movie, Aditya called him to a hotel, where he threatened him with abusive language saying, “You have to make a movie with my son, otherwise I will kill you.” It’s been said that the actor later went on to assault the filmmaker. Talking about the filed FIR, according to DCP Manjunath Shinge the investigation is currently being taken up, and the Juhu police station has registered cross NC from both Sam as well as Aditya.

