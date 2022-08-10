Jian Khan suicide case: Must Read! Sooraj Pancholi’s family hopes for the actor’s acquittal for the verdict on April 28th

MUMBAI : The news of 25-year-old actress Jiah Khan’s suicide sent shock waves in the entertainment industry in 2013. The young actress was found hanging in the bedroom of her flat in Juhu on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan. Shortly after that, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested and charged with abetment following complaints by her family and others. He was later released on bail.

After nearly 10 years of the case first being heard in court, the final verdit of the case is now scheduled for April 28th and Sooraj’s family is waiting anxiously and nervously for what lies in store for the family.

Asking for anonymity, a member of the Pancholi family told an entertainment portal, “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52”

The US-born Jiah was known for playing significant roles in films like "Nishabd", "Ghajini" and "Housefull" with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

Sooraj’s parents Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab are now keeping their fingers crossed that he might get acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Credit- MSN




