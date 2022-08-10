John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

MUMBAI :Firoz Nadiawala has been unsuccessfully trying to revive his comedy franchise for years. He has been attempting to make sequels to his films like Awara Pagal Deewana, Hera Pheri and Welcome, but things never materialized. Now, while the filmmaker is shooting for the promo of his upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri 3 with its other original cast, his other two film sequels will also be revived.

While Welcome 2 is still at its initial stages, Firoz has confirmed the sequel to Awara Pagal Deewana as well and it will soon go on floors after Hera Pheri 3 wraps up. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their roles as Guru Gulab Khatri, Yeda Anna, and Manilal Patel respectively. John Abraham who was recently seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, will be seen in the film as a fresh addition to the cast.

A source close to the development told a new portal, “Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were already committed to this film, and now John has also verbally agreed to be a part of it. APD 2 will be a brand-new narrative that will take these crazy characters on yet another exhilarating adventure filled with humour, wit, entertainment, and loads of action. The script is locked, and the film is expected to go into production later this year.”

Baaghi 2 and 3 director Ahmed Khan will be helming the project. The source further added, “Firoz and Ahmed have locked in a cracking script that promises an unlimited dose of entertainment. APD 2 will be bigger and better in each department, especially in the actions for which they will bring an international team on board. Everything is in place as things stand today, and one hopes that it goes as planned.”

Hera Pheri 3 will most likely go on floors in June 2023 and will be shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

