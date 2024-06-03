Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar starrer falls flat in these departments

MUMBAI: Movie Kaagaz 2 has been grabbing the attention of the fnas ever since the movie was in the making, indeed the prequel was immensely loved by the fans that had Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, well the sequel was announced in the memory of late actor and director Satish Kaushik who had directed has some great names like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra.

The movie was released on 1st March with less buzz and it opened to some weak numbers, the movie was getting mixed to negative reviews from the fans who had seen the movie, well today let us see where the movie went wrong and fallen flat

Weak Storyline and writing

The storyline of the movie Kaagaz 2 is very weak, the trailer was good and impactful but the same was not with the story, we see many loopholes in the story line and it was poorly written, the concept and the subject of the movie was good but execution is something the makers have fallen flat.

Weak first half

Well if you have seen the movie the first half of the movie looks a little dragged out and it takes a lot of time to come to the main topic of the movie, there are many unnecessary scenes in the movie which are not at all adding value or doing good for the movie in the first half.

Weak dialogues causing less impact

Till today we recall and remember the dialogues of the movie Kaagaz that had premiered on Zee5, but unfortunately the same is not with the sequel, we see the dialogues were very weak and there is no power in dialogues which can elevate the movie.

Good subject weak execution

No doubt the concept is very good and it was much needed of time, but unfortunately the weak execution and overall making falls flat at different departments and we see a brilliant movie going unnoticed. Also the movie deviates from the topic many times in between.

Well these are points that are not at all working in the favour of the movie Kaagaz 2 and the movie is falling flat, what are your views and how did you like the movie Kaagaz 2 do share in the comment section below.

