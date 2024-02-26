Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Completes 30 Years: Suchitra Suggests Aryan Khan for a Remake

As Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan, marks its 30th anniversary, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who starred alongside SRK, suggests that Aryan Khan could play his father's role if a remake ever happens.
MUMBAI : Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the beloved film that captured hearts with its endearing storyline and memorable performances, has completed 30 years since its release. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the film is hailed as a classic in Indian cinema.

In a recent interview, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed her thoughts on the film's legacy and the potential for a remake. She suggested that Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, could be a suitable choice to portray his father's character, Sunil, if a remake were to be made. Suchitra also mentioned that while she used to consider actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for the lead roles, she now believes that a completely new and young actor would be ideal for the characters.

Reflecting on the film's appeal, Suchitra highlighted its not-so-happy ending as a key aspect of its charm. She mentioned that the film's portrayal of real-life situations and emotions resonated with audiences, making it a timeless classic. While discussing the possibility of a sequel, Suchitra suggested exploring the aftermath of the characters' lives, especially focusing on Sunil's return and his impact on Anna's life.

Also Read: What! Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her divorce with Shekhar Kapur: "I remember a lot of very posh ladies telling me, 'You'll be finished. Just have another baby"

However, despite the potential for a sequel, Suchitra emphasized that some films should remain untouched, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa falls into that category. She expressed her belief that the film's unique charm and narrative should be preserved without any attempts at a remake or sequel.

On the occasion of the film's anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt message, expressing his fondness for the film and its impact on his life. He praised the film for its warmth and happiness, highlighting the memories he shared with the cast and crew, especially director Kundan Shah.

As Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completes 30 years, it continues to be celebrated for its timeless story, memorable characters, and unforgettable moments, making it a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

