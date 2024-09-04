Kajol's sassy advice to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to save their marriage; Read on to know more!

The couple collaborated on other movies, but their love story really took off on the Umrao Jaan set. Finally, they tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Aaradhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter was born in 2011, a few years later.
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the most loved power couples. For their followers out there, the couple sets the bar exceptionally high for a relationship, and their exceptional chemistry is unmatched.

In a previous installment of Koffee With Karan, which was hosted by Karan Johar, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji were the guests for that specific episode. Karan and Kajol were seen presenting the rapid-fire round in an episode footage that has since gone viral.

He asked the diva several questions, and at one point he asked her to give Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan some advice on how to keep their marriage intact. In response, Kajol responded sassily and poked fun at the actor's movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. “Don’t watch KANK,” she said.

Agree or not, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been one of the dreamiest couples ever, and their special anecdotes from their personal lives have always wooed the audience. For instance, earlier, while speaking at the popular news portal, Abhishek Bachchan walked down memory lane and narrated how his love story with Aishwarya Rai blossomed.

Speaking about how their strong friendship turned into love over time, he remarked, “I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We have been friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that. Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married, and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan previously provided some brutally honest responses during a fast-fire round on the show Koffee With Karan. For example, the diva was once asked to select between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Aishwarya responded sassily, obligingly failing to explicitly address the topic, instead gloating over her married last name. "My name is not Khan, and we are Bachchans for all seasons," she said.

