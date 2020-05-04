News

Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi virtual chat goes viral

By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 11:57 AM

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown, south superstar Kamal Haasan on Sunday met Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the virtual world, making the moment an instant hit.

Kamal was interviewed by Sethupathi on Sunday through an Instagram live session.

It was probably the first time ever that the superstars from the film industry came together to talk about cinema, politics and personal life. The over 90-minute chat has become a huge hit with overall viewership of over two lakhs on Instagram and it is trending on YouTube.

Recently, Kamal Haasan penned, sung and directed "Avirum Anbum" -- a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times.

His daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree and Sid Sriram, actors Siddharth and Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen joined him in his effort. The song is composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan.

