Kangana Ranaut's grandfather passes away

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped filming for her next big venture titled Thalaivi, is going through a difficult time. Her grandfather has passed away.

The actress has been a busy bee shooting for her films. From Manali to Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi, the actress has had a busy week. She, however, returned to her Manali home on Monday but was met with the unfortunate news.

Taking to her social media handle, Kangana shared that her grandfather Braham Chand Ranaut passed away. She shared a photo of her grandfather and penned a heartfelt message for him as well.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut: I'm born old

Sharing the black and white photo of her grandfather, Kangana also revealed that they used to lovingly call her grandfather as 'daddy' and he had a great sense of humor.

Kangana wrote, "This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away. He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti."

Take a look below.

This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away.

He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shantipic.twitter.com/rbD14T6CCD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana meets Rajnath Singh ahead of 'Tejas'

CREDITS: PINKVILLA