Karan Deol to be seen in Apne sequel with Papa Deol, Bobby, and Dharmendra

MUMBAI: Apne released back in 2007. It was directed by Anil Sharma and featured Dharmendra and his real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It was no doubt a treat to watch the Deol family together on screen. Fans all over loved the movie.

Kiron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif play the female leads. The film opened to an excellent response across India and emerged as a hit overseas as well.

Now, taking to their social media handles, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol announced the much-awaited second instalment of the film. To take it a level up, the film will feature three generations of Deols with Karan Deol as an addition to the movie.

ALSO READ – (Woaahh! Netizens are taken by a tizzy as actress Janhvi Kapoor was once wished by Hollywood fame Kylie Jenner on her birthday! Read for deets)

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Karan Deol is now is all set to share the screen space the special people in his life, his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra. Karan won the hearts of the audience in his debut movie, and was loved for his charm and cuteness. His action was also appreciated, and fans compared him to his father in terms of action.

Well, it will be great to see all three generations in a single frame in this sequel, which is releasing in 2021.

What are your thoughts on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Here's to why Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan had decided to pursue acting as his career, a MUST READ)