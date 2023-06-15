Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Groom-to-be Karan Deol shares a picture with dad Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer, says “My Best Men!”

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. This just confirms that the two lovers are indeed getting hitched soon and the wedding festivities have begun in full josh.

Recently many guests were seen at the Deol’s residence for Karan and Disha's Roka ceremony on 12th June and among them was Bobby and Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay.

Now, Karan has shared a lovely picture with his dad Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol next to him. He captioned it, “Couldn’t be more grateful My best men!”

Karan looked radiant and handsome in a blue kurta set, while dad opted for a black shirt and Rajveer a white shirt.

Earlier a video of Sunny dancing on a Punjabi song at the ceremony had gone viral. Also a video of Karan and Disha’s cake cutting was seen on the internet.

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

