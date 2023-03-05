WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has guarded his personal life just like his father. We don’t really know much about it. However, recently, a report stated that the actor is all set to get married soon, and he is already engaged.

A source told an entertainment portal that not much is known about the girl but, Karan and she have been dating for a while and now, they are all set to get married. Interestingly, the couple got engaged on the day Karan’s grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur celebrated their wedding anniversary. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family, and the preparation for it has already begun.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sunny Deol’s sons Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol might star alongside him in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947

Karan Deol is Sunny’s elder son and we are sure everyone will be excited to know who will be the Deol Bahu. Karan is the third generation from the Deol family who has become an actor. While he has done a couple of films, he is yet to make a mark like his father and grandfather.

Talking about his movies, he will be seen in Apne 2 which also stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. The shooting of the film has not yet started, but reportedly, Karan has been training hard for it.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up for Gadar 2. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and moviegoers are keenly looking forward to it. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 to release on THIS date

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sunny Deol Karan Deol Dharmendra Prakash Kaur Bobby Deol Apne 2 Gadar 2 Animal Movie News TellyChakkar
