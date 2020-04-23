News

Karan Deol shares unmissable pictures with his all-time best friend

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Karan Deol shares a special bond with this person, and it's really sweet to see them together in one picture.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
23 Apr 2020 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and is loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. They said that he definitely proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

Recently, we came across a few pictures of him with someone really special. Well, both of them look adorable.

Have a look below to find out who his special companion is.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) on

Through these pictures, it is evident that Karan shares a strong bond with his pet dog.

Share your views on these pictures of the actor with his best friend, in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Karan Deol Sunny Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Dhai Kilo Ka Haath Best Freind

