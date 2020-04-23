Karan Deol shares unmissable pictures with his all-time best friend

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and is loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. They said that he definitely proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

Recently, we came across a few pictures of him with someone really special. Well, both of them look adorable.

Have a look below to find out who his special companion is.

Through these pictures, it is evident that Karan shares a strong bond with his pet dog.

