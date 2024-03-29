Karan Johar advised Kusha Kapila to call off her marriage and made a major statement on sexual infidelity

Karan Johar, the most well-known director in Bollywood, is good friends with Kusha, who has been taking the internet by storm with her incredible makeover. The Sukhee actress took Karan's advice and broke up with her ex, as seen in this widely shared video of KJo and Kusha.
MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila is one of the well-known influencers on social media and frequently her content goes viral. The girl is also in the headlines for her respectable acting career. The celebrity Kusha also gained attention for her split from her ex-husband Zorawar. Even though they are apart, they still get along extremely well.

In the video, you can see Kusha and Karan sitting together on a chat show where the filmmaker himself revealed that his first advice to the actress was to break up. The anchor of the show too was shocked and said," Kya divorce karwa rahe ho".

Later he added that the other advice that he gives Kusha is that sexual infidelity is not called infidelity and the girl agreed. This video has been receiving major backlash and netizens are slamming both Kusha and Karan over it. One user wrote, "Really this looks like shit talks of high class people". Another said, "So to become his sycophant she chose to divorce her husband ...Got it!".

Kusha Kapila is now working in Mumbai after moving from Delhi and being separated from her husband. She was once connected to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, but she later denied all of these erroneous rumors. Karan Johar has once again shown that he enjoys offering advice on relationships, whether it be positive or negative.

