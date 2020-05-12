Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora give us a unique tip on how to work out at home

MUMBAI: Granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and the youngest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kareena Kapoor has acted in several commercially successful films. She is also fondly called Bebo by her friends and family.

Known for her crystal clear skin and enviable figure, she is one of the most sought-after actresses of today.

She is known in the Indian media for being outspoken and assertive, and is recognized for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles.

The actress debuted in Bollywood with J.P Dutta's war-drama Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. Her role as the female protagonist Geet Dhillon in the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy Jab We Met 2007 earned her several awards. Her other noteworthy projects include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 3 idiots, and Heroine, and her recent movie Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar went to cross the 200-crore mark at the box office.

In a throwback video, Bebo was seen working out on the staircase with Amrita Arora. Have a look at the full video.

In this post, we see the the actress doing cardio and making the best even out of a staircase.

This is indeed a brilliant idea given by her to all of us to stay fit during the lockdown.

