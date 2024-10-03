Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about rejecting a film for not liking a co-star, who is she hinting at?

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha season 6. Well, if Bebo is a part of a chat show, it can be anything but normal. The makers released the promo video featuring the Crew actress, and we must say that she indeed has made many fascinating revelations about herself and the industry.

While we are eagerly waiting for the episode to release, a specific statement has certainly caught our attention. In the said video, Kareena Kapoor Khan admits that she has indeed in the past rejected a film because she didn't like her co-star.

As we dig further, we come across strong speculations that Kareena indeed rejected a film by Karan Johar in the past not because she didn't like her character or script, but because she didn't want to work with a specific actor who was already cast in the same film.

In the video, Neha Dhupia asks many stimulating questions to Kareena Kapoor Khan. From which film of hers she wants to reshoot her scenes to which person from Bollywood is a sexpert, Kareena certainly had a gala time answering all the questions. While some she chose to ignore, she very boldly answered a few questions. One such question was if she has ever rejected a film because she didn't like her co-star, to which Kareena showed a thumbs-up sign. Check out the video below.

As we dig further to possibly find out who the actor might be, we come across strong rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan had rejected BFF Karan Johar's film because she was not keen to work with a specific actor. We are talking about the Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi. Speculations were rife that Karan was supposed to make a film called Badtameez Dil with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Emraan Hashmi. However, as soon as Kareena heard that the Murder actor would be her co-star, she refused to do the film. While some reporters stated that Kareena refused to work with Emraan because he wasn't an A-list actor, other reports suggest that Kareena didn't want to associate herself with Emraan as the actor was mainly known for doing a certain kind of films filled with intimate and kissing scenes.

While we don't know if Kareena was indeed hinting towards Emraan or not, but the fact that she still hasn't worked with Emraan does add a bit of fuel to the fire.

