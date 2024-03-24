Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the qualities Jeh has inherited from his parents

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with two beautiful children - Taimur and Jeh. They are the favourite star kids. Saif and Kareena did no go the usual route and keep them hidden from the paparazzi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 19:45
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with two beautiful children - Taimur and Jeh. They are the favourite star kids. Saif and Kareena did no go the usual route and keep them hidden from the paparazzi. 

Their pictures go viral on social media in no time. Kareena Kapoor Khan is now on her toes promoting her upcoming film The Crew that also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. In a recent interview, she spoke about her youngest son Jeh. She got all candid and shared that he is more like father Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Jeh just looks like her but has the naughtiness of father Saif Ali Khan. Talking about Taimur Ali Khan, she said that her elder son has inherited the sense of humour of father Saif but he is more reserved. Taimur doesn't like getting clicked much just like father Saif.

Kareena has always been very candid about her family life. Earlier in an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about parenthood and said "Kids are quite resilient, you know... I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first." Kareena and Saif are doting parents and they are often seen taking trips with Jeh and Taimur. The couple also ensures to attend the school functions, sports practices and more of Jeh and Taimur.

Talking about The Crew, it is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon play air hostesses. Two songs and trailer of the same have already released and left the fans extremely excited for The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and more are also a part of the film. It is going to release on March 23.

