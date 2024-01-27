Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her expression as Taimur and Jeh enjoy waffles for breakfast; Captures the moment in photo

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently shares details about her personal life. She posts numerous images and videos of her kids from their vacations regularly. Her reaction to her children Taimur and Jeh eating waffles for breakfast today was also revealed. Kareena announced on her social media accounts.

Kareena took a selfie on her Instagram stories where she showed off her skin. Seated on her balcony, the actress seemed to be content. The text of her caption said, “My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan just got back from an extended trip with Saif Ali Khan and his children. On social media, the pictures from their vacation have become very popular.

The actress has not disclosed any upcoming endeavors. Her final appearance was in The Buckingham Murders. Kareena Kapoor recently discussed her involvement in the upcoming movie The Buckingham Murders on Netflix's The Actors' Roundtable 2023. She revealed important information, including the fact that her character in the film is a grieving mother. Her character's child is shot in the opening scene of the story, which sets the stage for her ultimate transformation into a detective. After leaving her hometown, she travels to a new one and struggles to understand the intricate case that has been given to her.

Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders won praise from viewers at its world premiere at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival. Additionally, it was shown in October at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as part of the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

