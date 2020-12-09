Kareena Kapoor thinks this newbie actress can nail the role of Poo

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor has acted in several commercially successful films. The actress is known for her crystal clear skin and enviable figure, she is one of the most sought-after actresses of today.

She is known in the Indian media for being outspoken and assertive, and is recognized for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles.

Over the years, we saw seen her play many shades. There is no doubt that it is because of her interesting characters that the actress is ruling the hearts of millions.

Talking about her most loved characters, how can we forget Poo (Pooja) from the movie K3G. Bebo was loved for this character by fans all over.

Now, she reveals that if today, that character was written and someone from the new lot had to play Poo, Ananya Panday will be the perfect choice for the role.

Ananya Panday is getting much love from the audience, and it will be a treat for all us to see her in Poo’s character.

Well what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

