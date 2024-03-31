Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment

Fans are applauding Kareena for her excellent acting skills and commanding screen presence as she rejoices in the success of the movie. In the middle of all of this, an old interview with Kareena has come to light on social media, whereby Twinkle Khanna stated that the actress wants to be young forever.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:15
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding Kareena for her excellent acting skills and commanding screen presence as she rejoices in the success of the movie. In the middle of all of this, an old interview with Kareena has come to light on social media, whereby Twinkle Khanna stated that the actress wants to be young forever.

(Also read: Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more )

In the video, Kareena stated, “This generation, we’re a lot more collected…” Twinkle quipped, “You’re constantly trying to make yourself into this other generation. I remember we were standing very recently. Rani and I were standing and you came in this picture and you were like ‘I’m not in this generation’.”

Kareena said, “I was like why am I being clubbed? I told Karan Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) should be in this picture.” Twinkle retorted, “We keep you two generations ahead. You’ll be eternally young.” The video has gone viral on the internet as Kareena is only two years younger than Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is making waves with her performance in Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film opened with mostly good reviews today.

Movie Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and has great names like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

(Also read: Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says ‘I am affected. So….’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
MUMBAI: From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the...
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The...
Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai...
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding...
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
MUMBAI: Among the most appealing actors working today is without a doubt R Madhavan. His extravagant performance in the...
Archana Puran Singh opens up on her 'Fake laugh' on The Kapil Sharma Show and reveals ‘It doesn’t happen anymore!’
MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is eagerly anticipating the Netflix release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, her new comedy...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
R Madhavan
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Receives Huge Honour to Offer First Meal to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, Culmination of 180-Day Fast
Priyamani
Priyamani finally opens up on being stereotyped as a South actor in Bollywood; Says ‘Things of north and south should change’
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star