Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment

MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding Kareena for her excellent acting skills and commanding screen presence as she rejoices in the success of the movie. In the middle of all of this, an old interview with Kareena has come to light on social media, whereby Twinkle Khanna stated that the actress wants to be young forever.

In the video, Kareena stated, “This generation, we’re a lot more collected…” Twinkle quipped, “You’re constantly trying to make yourself into this other generation. I remember we were standing very recently. Rani and I were standing and you came in this picture and you were like ‘I’m not in this generation’.”

Kareena said, “I was like why am I being clubbed? I told Karan Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) should be in this picture.” Twinkle retorted, “We keep you two generations ahead. You’ll be eternally young.” The video has gone viral on the internet as Kareena is only two years younger than Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is making waves with her performance in Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film opened with mostly good reviews today.

Movie Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and has great names like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

