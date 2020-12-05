Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker’s film based on Lijjat Papad success

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani is all geared up to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram, the movie which is based on the story of the inspiring woman who started the popular FMCG chain of Lijjat Papads.

Helmed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla, the film revolves around a woman who started a women’s cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, who brought together illiterate housewives to earn for their households.Soon the organisation grew and provided livelihood to several other women.

Produced by Sunita Gowariker and presented by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film aims to showcase the story of women empowerment.The film headlined by Kiara will trace the journey of FMCG conglomerate Lijjat Papad’s success. The movie’s title is also borrowed from Lijjat Papad’s popular Karram Kurram advertisement.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in horror-comedy Laxmii. Directed by Raghav Lawrence, the film is the remake of successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Currently, Kiara is busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film is backed by Karah Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta.

Beside it, the actor is also virtually promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani.The film is coming of age comedy which is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. The film also stars Aditya Seal.

Indoo Ki Jawaani is already in news with its back to back hit songs including Dil Tera, Heelein Toot Gayi, Hasina Pagal Deewani.The movie is slated to release on December 11.

