Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the actor-director duo fans are missing! 

MUMBAI: One of the most loved directors of Bollywood is Priyadarshan, the director who is known for making comedy movies has made his strong presence in Bollywood over the years with his amazing filmmaking style and making us laugh with his different projects, how can we forget movies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bham, Bhool Bhulaiya, Garam Masala, Hungama, Hulchul and few others given by this great mind.

Also having said that, we have seen a special bond between the director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and we see that whenever they come together a Blockbuster is a sure shot, we have witnessed that whenever this director-actor collaborates we see a lighter riot in the movie. Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiya, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan are some of the superb examples of their collaboration, and no doubt whenever they both come together the fans have showered love on them.

Till today the fans miss this blockbuster combo of the actor and the director and the fans have now shared a hilarious meme for this director and actor from their own movie Hera Pheri, where it says they are still looking forward to see this blockbuster duo and they really miss them.

Have a look:

The fans are missing this duo on screen and no doubt this post says it all, and we look forward to seeing collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan in future days.

What are your views on this director-actor duo, do let us know in the comment section below.

