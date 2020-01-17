Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan launched their trailer on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live ahead of the India-Australia ODI match

MUMBAI: 17th January, 2020: Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of their movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on Star Sports Nerolac Cricket Live. Viewers watched the trailer for the very first time on Star Sports, and the stars along with experts discussed cricket and reminisced their childhood cricket memories.

Sara Ali Khan comes from a Family with a rich cricket lineage, and she talks about her family being huge cricket fans exclusively on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live ahead of the 2nd ODI of India – Australia, “As a kid I was fat, so playing cricket was not something that crossed my mind. My father, Saif Ali Khan is an avid cricket fan and he played cricket in school, and my brother Ibrahim also plays cricket. They have a lot of cricket knowledge, and because of my grandfather, my family as a whole love and connect deeply with the sport. There is always a tense situation at home when my family watches a cricket match. I always wish we could watch the match in a relaxed manner having popcorn – but that never happens when it’s with my family. They are hyper and nervous - but honestly, it’s fun watching them too. I don’t understand too much of cricket – I look at them, I look at the screen and that goes on which is a lot of fun for me.”

Kartik Aaryan speaks about his favorite India - Australia rivalry moment on Nerolac Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports, "I have many memorable moments from the India Australia rivalry but my favorite one is the 2016 T20 World Cup where Virat Kohli made 70 runs. He single handedly took Team India to the victory spot with a nail biting finish, which is something I will have etched in my memory.”

Upon asking about how the Star Sports experts would celebrate India's victory in today's match, the superstars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan said, “TWIST”. This was followed by host Jatin Sapru and the Star Sports experts - Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra groove to the tunes of 'Twist with the Actors

