Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Aww! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, check out the sweet birthday wishes the actor has received

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, top actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma sent him the sweetest messages. Have a look;

Looks like Kartik is surely the ladies’ man!

Recently, at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Kartik was presented the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award.

In a statement, Kartik said, “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

