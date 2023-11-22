Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Aww! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, check out the sweet birthday wishes the actor has received

As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, top actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma sent him the sweetest messages. Have a look;
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, top actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma sent him the sweetest messages. Have a look;

Looks like Kartik is surely the ladies’ man! 

Recently, at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Kartik was presented the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award.

In a statement, Kartik said, “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 


 

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Lukka Chuppi Freddy Dhamaka Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety Movie News Melbourne Indian Film Festival TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny these two contestants are safe and the rest three to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the...
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?
MUMBAI : Don 3 has been in the news for quite some time. The film has been more in the headlines as Shah Rukh Khan will...
Exclusive! Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak on Star Plus
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Must Read! Kay Kay Menon speaks about his character in The Railway Men and why he took up this role
MUMBAI : Kay Kay Menon is a well known actor whose versatility and talent has won the hearts of many. He has been part...
Recent Stories
Shah
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
sobhita dhulipala
Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?
BHumi Pednekar
OH No! Bhumi Pednekar diagnosed with Dengue, shares pictures from the hospital
RANBIR KAPOOR
Woah! Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Ranbir Kapoor while promoting Animal
Sanjay
Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa remembers Sanjay Gadhavi on his birthday
Sara Ali Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor