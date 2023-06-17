Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

Today, Kartik Aaryan had an #AskKartik session on social media, where interacted with his fans. From talking about marriage to finding true love, the actor surely spoke his heart out to his fans.
MUMBAI:Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Today, Kartik did an #AskKartik on social media and interacted with his fans. From talking about his marriage plans to if he has found true love, the actor surely spoke his heart out to his fans.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan breaks Shah Rukh Khan's record, read more

When a fan asked, “Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol.” To this Kartik replied, “A marriage arranged by love !!! Rishte toh aate hai .. daily.”

Another fan asked him when he is getting married, so, Kartik replied, “Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai. Par Dulhan toh mil jaye.” One more fan asked him if he has found true love, so to this, he replied, “I thought i had but Unlucky in love.” Check out the answers below...

Well, Kartik has been in the news for rumouredly dating Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. However, it was later reported that they have parted ways.

So, let’s wait and watch when will Kartik get married and find true love.

Meanwhile, now everyone is waiting to watch him in SatyaPrem Ki Katha which is slated to release on 29th June 2023. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and the audience is excited to watch Kartik-Kiara’s Jodi on the big screen again.

Also Read: Gwalior boys Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers collaborate for 'Gujju Pataka'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 18:32

