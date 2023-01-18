Kartik Aaryan breaks Shah Rukh Khan's record, read more

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Shehzada, which has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role is indeed one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and currently the trailer is driving the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire.

The fans cannot keep calm and are showering all the love towards the trailer as they got to see the actor Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before massy avatar. Well, on the other hand, the trailer of Pathaan, which is one big release in the month of January is grabbing the attention of the fans for both positive and negative news.

The movie which also marks the come back of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the long gap of 4 years, is the talk of the town for various reasons and we can see the trailer of the movie Pathaan is on 49 million currently, which is less as compared to Karthik Aryan's Shehzada.

Well, it is very much clear that Kartik Aaryan has won the game of the most viewed trailer compared to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Well, is this the fan power of Kartik Aaryan that made his trailer reach to 65 million views surpassing Pathaan?

Shahzada is to hit the big screens on 10th February 2023, whereas Pathaan will be releasing on 25th January 2023.

