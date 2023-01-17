Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January

Reports are doing the rounds that Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa’s will have a 2nd teaser that will feature some breath-taking action scenes. It will launch on the 24th of January.
MUMBAI: Last year in November, well-known actor Ajay Devgn, dropped the first teaser of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Bholaa’, which he was going to be directing and acting as well. Since then, he has been strategically unveiling various motion posters and glimpses into what can be expected from the film. As the film is coming closer to being released, reports are saying that the second teaser of the film is all set to release very soon.

Sources close to the production of the film have said that they are planning to launch a big scale action packed teaser on the 24th of January. The source said, “The second teaser will be launched digitally and will screen on the big screen in select properties alongside the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan. While teaser one was a mere tease to Ajay Devgn’s character from the film, the second one will build the character further and introduce the audience to the big scale action sequences that the film has to offer.” It was also said that the film release has been confirmed for 30th March 2023. Further, the source added, “Other marketing assets like the trailer and songs shall follow from here on, introducing fans to various facets of this sleek action thriller.”

As previously mentioned, Devgn has involved various international action directors on board the film, and they have included various intense action sequences involving bikes, guns, bombs, and cars. In the teaser, Ajay can be seen attempting stunts he has previously not attempted, which is probably very raw, real, and larger than life.

Bholaa will also feature Tabu, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, along with Devgn. In December 2022, it was also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will be having a special appearance in Bholaa, which might lead to the sequel of the film. In the past, the team has confirmed their plans of making Bholaa an action-packed franchise. Bholaa marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and the recently released Runway 34.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:45

