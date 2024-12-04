Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his alleged past relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor; reveals what made him feel guilty

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kartik who has been termed as a ladies man by many portals has never directly spoken about his relationships. Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor at separate times and although the duo have given hints about it in their interviews, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has now broken his silence on it.

During an interview, Kartik was asked if he ever felt guilty about dating two close friends. He thought for a bit and cross questioned, “what if they became friends later” well it would still count the interviewer replied. Kartik admitted that yes he would feel guilty.

Meanwhile when asked if he bumped into an ex, what would he ask her and he replied, “How’s your current?”

Janhvi and Sara both came on Koffee with Karan and when Karan asked Sara hinting at Kartik, “what was her ex her ex”, Sara had replied, “Because he is everyone’s ex”

On the work front, Karik will soon be seen in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Credit-Pinkvilla