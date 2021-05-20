Kartik Aaryan completes 10 years in Bollywood! Here is how he has evolved as an actor

MUMBAI: Exactly 10 years ago on this day 20th may 2011, the movie Pyar Ka Punchnama was released, and Bollywood got one of the finest actors, Kartik Aaryan. The actor over time with his movies has managed to make his strong mark in Bollywood, be it making us laugh with his comedy roles or portraying a lover boy or a chocolate hero, the actor has always won the hearts of the fans.

In this span of 10 years the actor has managed to give some memorable roles, and he has evolved as an actor, how can we forget his debut role Rajat aka Rajjo from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, his simplicity and innocence did all the talkings in the movie. Later the actor was seen impressing once again with the sequel of the movie, his comedy timings in movies like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi was a treat to watch.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal was a box office flop but the actor was loved for his acting and his onscreen chemistry with Sara Ali Khan.

Once again the actor is all set to surprise his fan with his amazing acting skill with his upcoming movie dhamaka which will have a digital release on Netflix. Apart from thriller Dhamaka, the actor also will be seen in comedy avatar in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

