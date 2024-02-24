Kartik Aaryan enjoys delicious food in Bangalore on his cheat day; Check out glimpses

Kartik was recently in Bangalore and was seen enjoying some yummy food. From Dosas to cutting chai, he seemed to have a great ‘cheat day’. He shared some fun pics and videos
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his film Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in SatyaPrem Ki Katha where he was seen with Kiara Advani.

Kartik was recently in Bangalore and was seen enjoying some yummy food. From Dosas to cutting chai, he seemed to have a great ‘cheat day’.  Sharing some fun pictures and videos, Kartik captioned them, “After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun.”

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion. Chandu Champion is written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film is a biographical drama based on Murlikant Petkar, who won a gold medal in freestyle swimming at the Paralympics in 2008. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles and will hit cinemas on 14th June 2024.

