Kartik Aaryan leaves the hospital after surgery

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, the hearthrob of the nation, made his mark in Bollywood with his amazing performance in movies like the Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, Lukka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. All these movies have made a great fan base for the actor and have ruled the hearts of the audience. His recent movie Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audience, but his performance was loved by all.

Today, he was seen leaving a hospital post his surgery. The actor suffered an injury in February 2020 when he was promoting his film Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently shooting in Rajasthan for their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Several pictures and videos from the shooting locations have got surfaced online and are going viral over the internet.The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, directed by Anees Bazmee will also feature Tabu in a pivotal role.