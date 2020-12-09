Kartik Aaryan signs new film Freddy with director Ajay Bahl

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan reportedly to collaborate with Ajay Bahl for a new film Freddy, wherein the actor plays the title role. The film will reportedly roll in mid-2021 after the Luka Chuppi actor wraps up Ram Madhvani’s thriller, Dhamaka.

According to reports, in Freddy, Kartik will play a character which he had never played earlier in any of his films. Director Ajay Bahl of Section 375 and Citylights fame, wanted an actor for his film who has a sense of “mischief and mystery”, and Kartik fitted the bill perfectly.

Before the actor commences the shooting for Freddy, he will go through a rigorous workshop to get the right body language and diction for the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik is reportedly signing films with the clause that his films will not premiere on any OTT platform. While during lockdown producers were releasing their films on digital platforms as cinema halls were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, post-lockdown cinema hall have opened and slowly started doing some business. However, since the business has not yet picked up, makers may still want to consider the OTT platforms. Hence, Kartik is adding the new clause to his agreements. He has added this clause in the agreement for Dhamaka. However, producers are free to release the film on OTT after the theatrical release.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is all set to start shooting for Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, his first shooting post-lockdown. The film will roll on a start to finish schedule of 45 to 50 days. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2013 South Korean movie The Terror Live. The actor will play the role of an investigative journalist.

