THESE actors tested positive for COVID-19 after resuming work

MUMBAI: With the ease in shooting guidelines, many actors have resumed work to wrap up all the work that they started before the Coronavirus induced lockdown.

While things seemed to have gone smoothly for some actors, a few of them fell victim to the virus and had to get back into quarantine mode.

Take a look at some of the actors who tested positive for Coronavirus post resuming work.

Neetu Singh: The senior actress who was all prepped to make her comeback with Raj Mehta's Jug Jug Jeeyo tested positive for Coronavirus after resuming the film's shoot. Neetu came back to Mumbai to get proper isolation and hospitalisation, reports stated.

ALSO READ: Maniesh Paul joins Varun, Kiara for shoot of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan: The actor recently tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently in isolation. He had shared a photo confirming that he has contracted the virus despite following all safety guidelines. The actor decided to stay in Chandigarh for quarantining.

Kriti Sanon: According to a report in Filmfare, the actress was in Chandigarh and finished her shoot with actor Rajkummar Rao. The actress is back in Bombay but she has not given any confirmation from her end about contracting the deadly virus.

Maniesh Paul: The sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo were attacked by the COVID-19 pandemic as actor Maniesh Paul also tested Coronavirus positive after Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Neetu Singh revealed that she used to trick Rishi Kapoor to eat food

CREDITS: TIMES NOW DIGITAL