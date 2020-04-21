News

Kartik Aaryan's transformation will leave you stunned

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
21 Apr 2020 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as The Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the our hearts since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

Now, we have come across a picture of his in which we can see his entire journey.

Fans on the social media have shared this amazing picture of the actor where on the one side, we see Kartik from Pyar Ka Punchnama, a young teen who had just stepped into Bollywood, and on the other, we see him the well-established Bollywood star he is right now.

These two pictures showcase his journey and his transformation over the years. They prove that hard work and passion really pay off.

Share your views on this picture in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

