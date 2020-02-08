News

Kartik and Sara’s special message to Rohit Shetty on Chennai Express 2

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 Feb 2020 06:25 PM

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The trailer got tremendous appreciation from the audience and was loved by the masses also.

At the same time, people are very excited to see this fresh jodi for the first time on screen in the scenario where there is news of their link-up with each other, which adds more spices and buzz for the film.

Recently, we came to know that Rohit Shetty was asked about the sequel of his most appreciated movie Chennai Express.

Rohit said that according to him, the jodi that would be apt for Chennai Express 2 would be Sara and Karitk.

On this, the jodi replied and gave a special message to Rohit Shetty saying that, 'Rohit Sir will soon get a call from Sara and Kartik and lets book the tickets and go right now to Chennai for the Chennai express 2 shoot.'

This shows that the actors are very excited to work with the mass masala entertainer Rohit Shetty and can be seen in his flicks soon.

Meanwhile, directed by Imtiaz, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

