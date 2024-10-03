Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’

MUMBAI: Among the most beloved actresses in the business is Katrina Kaif. She is well-known for her exquisite fashion sense, exceptional dancing, and ethereal beauty in addition to her acting prowess. Among the numerous successful movies, she has acted in Kabir Khan's New York. Even now, many still remember Katrina from her iconic part in the movie, which was well-received when it was first released.

What many people might not be aware of, though, is that Katrina wasn't originally thrilled to be the movie's star. She reluctantly accepted to play the part only after receiving coaxing from Salman Khan. Katrina shared this fascinating story in an open interview with the popular news portal, which illuminated her initial hesitation and final choice to work on the project.

During the conversation, Katrina Kaif disclosed an intriguing detail about how she came to be a part of the movie New York. She revealed that she was originally slated to play Bachna Ae Haseeno's fourth female, but the role was eliminated from the movie. Katrina was disappointed by this, particularly as she had been looking forward to working with Yash Raj Films for a while.

Aditya Chopra called her for New York shortly afterward. The actress shared, "When I first heard the film, I thought he offered me kind of a small film which was more artsy and had no song and dance. I thought Kabir Khan was like a documentary filmmaker. After taking away a big commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, he gave me this art film, New York. And I was not very happy about it. I was angsty in my heart.”

She further revealed that Salman Khan played a pivotal role in encouraging her to take on the role. He had met Kabir Khan for his first film Kabul Express, where Kabir wanted Salman to star in the project. Although she didn't know the details of their interaction, Salman had a positive impression of Kabir, telling her that New York had the potential to be an exceptional film under Kabir's direction. Despite her initial reluctance, she agreed to do the film but walked onto the set feeling somewhat begrudging.

Having just experienced the success of Singh Is Kinng, she expected a larger production. However, upon arriving on the New York set, she was surprised by the smaller crew and lack of elaborate setups. However, her perception quickly changed as they wrapped up filming in New York. It turned out to be one of the most incredible experiences of her life, and she found it hard to leave. The bonds she formed with her co-stars during this time became some of her closest friendships. Working with Kabir was a transformative experience for her, as he instilled in her the confidence to find her voice.

However, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi last appeared together in Sriram Raghavan's suspense thriller Merry Christmas. It received a great deal of praise from critics and was the first significant Bollywood film of 2024. She had previously starred with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3. The movie performed rather well at the box office.

The actress is anticipated to star with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's next movie, Jee Le Zaraa. However, scheduling conflicts have caused the movie to be postponed.

