Katrina Kaif RECALLS Priyanka Chopra's remarkable presence as a 'Star' in their Kathak Class

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were her seniors in the class while Katrina was learning Kathak, and PeeCee was the "star" of the class, Katrina revealed in an interview with Mid-Day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Recently, Katrina Kaif has taken note of her life's journey and revealed some intriguing insights. One such realization dates back to Katrina's days when she was studying both Kathak and Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were her seniors in the class while Katrina was learning Kathak, and PeeCee was the "star" of the class, Katrina revealed in an interview with Mid-Day.

Also read: Heartwarming! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Radiant Christmas Celebration Unveiled in Heartwarming Photos

Katrina shared, “Priyanka was like the star in our Kathak class. This was the same time when I was investing myself into learning Hindi that I put myself into Kathak training. From 6 am to 12 noon, we would train in a small room with no AC.”

In the interview, another interesting revelation Katrina Kaif made was about Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, revisiting the time when she was offered New York. Katrina shared that she was not very happy about doing the film and it was Salman who encouraged her. Katrina revealed that Kabir wanted to cast Salman for his first film Kabul Express (which starred John Abraham and Arshad Warsi later).

Talking about the same, Katrina narrated that after Aditya Chopra cut her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno, he offered her New York. She said, “When I first heard the film, I thought he offered me kind of a small film which was more artsy and had no song and dance. I thought Kabir Khan was like a documentary filmmaker. After taking away a big commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, he gave me this art film, New York. And I was not very happy about it. I was angsty in my heart.”

She added, “The person who was super encouraging was Salman Khan. He met Kabir Khan for his first film Kabul Express. Kabir Khan wanted Salman Khan to be in that movie. I don’t know what happened there but Salman liked Kabir from that interaction and he told me that New York could be an incredible film. He had told me Kabir would be a great filmmaker. I said yes to the film, but I very begrudgingly walked on to the set in New York, thinking of it as a very quaint production. That turned out wrong very quickly when the film’s schedule wrapped in New York. It was the most incredible experience of my entire life up until date. We were crying when it came to leaving, none of us wanted to leave. My closest friends in life are the ones I made on that film. The experience of working with Kabir was an eye-opener to me. He gave me the confidence to find my voice.”

Merry Christmas was Katrina's last big-screen appearance. She is next rumored to work on Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Also read:Wow! Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to 'Tiger' Salman: 'May You Always Be a True Original'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Namastey London welcome Singh is King Vijay Sethupathi Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Shahid Kapoor Raj & DK Farzi Katrina Kaif Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan Varun Dhawan Badlapur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj plans to meet Anupama one last time
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
MUMBAI: While many Hindi film stars are choosing to go down South, there are many South stars who are now coming to...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira fall in love, Ruhi feels isolated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi stands shocked looking at the picture of Jhanak and Anirudh’s marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Director Farah Khan gives credits to Shah Rukh Khan for casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om
MUMBAI: Who doesn't remember Om Shanti Om? The Farah Khan film remains a favourite among fans even after many years of...
Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on what has kept him away from Bollywood for so long; Says ‘I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it’
MUMBAI: Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently made a comeback to Zee TV, where Kundali Bhagya is aired. The name of his new...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
Farah
Director Farah Khan gives credits to Shah Rukh Khan for casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om
Abhay
Abhay Deol admits satisfaction over avoiding brand packaging and PR, Regrets lack of personal stylist
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
Alia
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more