Katrina Kaif RECALLS Priyanka Chopra's remarkable presence as a 'Star' in their Kathak Class

MUMBAI: Recently, Katrina Kaif has taken note of her life's journey and revealed some intriguing insights. One such realization dates back to Katrina's days when she was studying both Kathak and Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were her seniors in the class while Katrina was learning Kathak, and PeeCee was the "star" of the class, Katrina revealed in an interview with Mid-Day.

Katrina shared, “Priyanka was like the star in our Kathak class. This was the same time when I was investing myself into learning Hindi that I put myself into Kathak training. From 6 am to 12 noon, we would train in a small room with no AC.”

In the interview, another interesting revelation Katrina Kaif made was about Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, revisiting the time when she was offered New York. Katrina shared that she was not very happy about doing the film and it was Salman who encouraged her. Katrina revealed that Kabir wanted to cast Salman for his first film Kabul Express (which starred John Abraham and Arshad Warsi later).

Talking about the same, Katrina narrated that after Aditya Chopra cut her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno, he offered her New York. She said, “When I first heard the film, I thought he offered me kind of a small film which was more artsy and had no song and dance. I thought Kabir Khan was like a documentary filmmaker. After taking away a big commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, he gave me this art film, New York. And I was not very happy about it. I was angsty in my heart.”

She added, “The person who was super encouraging was Salman Khan. He met Kabir Khan for his first film Kabul Express. Kabir Khan wanted Salman Khan to be in that movie. I don’t know what happened there but Salman liked Kabir from that interaction and he told me that New York could be an incredible film. He had told me Kabir would be a great filmmaker. I said yes to the film, but I very begrudgingly walked on to the set in New York, thinking of it as a very quaint production. That turned out wrong very quickly when the film’s schedule wrapped in New York. It was the most incredible experience of my entire life up until date. We were crying when it came to leaving, none of us wanted to leave. My closest friends in life are the ones I made on that film. The experience of working with Kabir was an eye-opener to me. He gave me the confidence to find my voice.”

Merry Christmas was Katrina's last big-screen appearance. She is next rumored to work on Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Credits – The Indian Express