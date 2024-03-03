Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

MUMBAI: In a recent interview on Sit With Hitlist, Katrina Kaif shared insights into her Bollywood journey, including facing rejections early in her career. She recalled being told that she would not succeed, yet persevered to become one of the industry's leading actresses.

Katrina's career has seen her collaborate with top stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. She has worked in several films with both actors, experiencing firsthand their different working styles. She mentioned that Akshay prefers a later call time, while Salman tends to start his day early, requiring adjustments in her own schedule to accommodate theirs.

Her collaborations with Akshay include films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, and Sooryavanshi, while with Salman, she has appeared in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. Despite their contrasting schedules, Katrina has managed to deliver successful performances in their films.

On a personal note, Katrina also spoke about her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, expressing excitement about his work as an actor. She added a playful note, mentioning how she enjoys teasing him as his wife.

Katrina's ability to adapt to different working environments and maintain her professionalism has contributed to her success in Bollywood. Her insights into working with actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan provide a glimpse into the dynamics of the industry and the challenges actors face in coordinating their schedules.

Credit: Mid Day

