Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!

MUMBAI: One of the top actresses in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. The actress had overcome cultural and linguistic challenges as an outsider in order to establish herself in Hindi films. She adjusted fast, going on to become one of Bollywood's most successful and sought-after actresses.

Her determination, adaptability, and alluring beauty define her rise to fame. Although she has consistently maintained her composure when interacting with fans and paparazzi, she appeared to lose her temper at a pursuing photographer once.

As Katrina Kaif was about to get into her car, an interested photographer asked her, "Bulaya kyon?" In response, Katrina said simply, "Maine Nahi bulaya," as shown in the video.

Katrina is getting ready for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Tiger 3. A few days ago, the movie's trailer was unveiled, and since then, a certain clip has become popular on social media. She was seen fighting the persona played by Hollywood stuntwoman and actor Michelle Lee while covered in a towel. She claimed in an interview that that particular moment was challenging to shoot.

The YRF Spy Universe franchise has grown significantly thanks in part to Salman Khan's portrayal of Tiger, who laid the foundation for the franchise's current success. His forthcoming movie is anticipated to reveal the next instalment in this exciting spy universe, which is much anticipated by everyone.

The plot that started in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), 'War' (2019), and 'Pathaan' (2023) is carried over in Tiger 3. This movie is slated to hit theaters on November 12 and will be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is the third in the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger series, and Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonistic role.

