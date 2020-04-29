News

Katrina Kaif turns chef again, still unsure of what she's cooked up!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 12:07 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif's inner chef simply won't give up. A while back, she whipped up something in the kitchen that she was not sure what excatly it was she made. On Tuesday, she has done it again!

In a new video she shared on Instagram, Katrina chops away what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure.

Commenting on the post, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania asked: "What's cookin?"

Katrina replied: "That I'm not too sure of."

This sent fans on a wild guessing spree.

"Gobhi," guessed one user, while another imagined mashed potatoes.

Still another suggested the actress should finish first and then think of a name for her dish.

Earlier this month, Katrina had shared a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle. Although, the item on the frying pan looked like a pancake, Katrina claimed she was "not sure" what was being prepared!

Tags Katrina Kaif Anaita Shroff Adajania Gobhi Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here