As Kedarnath clocks two years, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘SSR Taught A Valuable Lesson At the Cost Of His Own Life’

MUMBAI: The film Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan clocked two years on 7 December.

Sushant’s fans got emotional as they remembered the late actor and his character in the film Mansoor. Hashtags such as #2YearsofKedarnath and #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor were trending on Twitter.

Abhishek Kapoor, the film’s director, also dedicated a special post and penned a few lyrics of the song Namo Namo, along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures. Now, the late actor’s sister reveals the thought she had after listening to the song yesterday.

Taking to his social media handle, Abhishek wrote, “Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...#2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor.”

Replying to his post, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that she was listening to the song yesterday and had a similar thought of how he taught all an important lesson at the cost of his own life. “I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!!” Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted.

