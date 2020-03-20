Keeping the nation’s safety first the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has put the release date on hold

MUMBAI: The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and all measures are taken by the authorities to combat the global pandemic.

In order to ensure the nation’s safety first the makers of the film 83 has put the release of the film on hold, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The lead actor took to his social media to announce this important update where he shares the official statement from the makers that states, “83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!”

Ranveer Singh will see playing the character of former world cup winning captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone portraying the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

