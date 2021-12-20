Khushi Kapoor gives a treat to her fans and followers posing in a BROWN MINI DRESS on social media!

MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor is one of the most celebrated artists in Bollywood.

She is much appreciated for her vibrant smile and sense of fashion.

Recently, she took to social media to pose in a brown dress stealing the attention of her fans. In the photo, Khushi looked gorgeous in a brown mini dress. She completed her overall look with a bold eye-makeup and handbag. The picture also gave a glimpse of her messy princess bed and shoe closet in the background.

As soon as she shared the picture with her friends and fans, comments started pouring in from all sides. While Suhana dropped in heart-eyed emoticons, Shanaya wrote, ‘princesssssss’ on it.

On the work front, reports are rife that Khushi will be making her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial where she will star alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The story will reportedly be an adaptation of the popular international comics ‘Archies’. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

The star daughter was recently in Dubai where she was seen having the time of her life with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor. Pictures from her exotic holidays were a sight for sore eyes for her fans.

