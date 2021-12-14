OMG! Post Aryan Khan’s case, Suhana has been missing from social media

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood star kids enjoy a huge fan base on social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has been keeping a low profile online these days. Otherwise an active social media user, Suhana has been missing in action for a couple of weeks. SRK’s son Aryan Khan is embroiled in a controversy right now owing to a cruise drug case. Recently, the actor's son even approached the Bombay High Court to make changes to his bail agreement.

Suhana has over 2.3 million followers, whom she treats with her stunning pictures. She shared her last pictures a few weeks back when she was about to leave NYC. She was pursuing an acting course at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She had shared a monochromatic picture of a massive building with scaffolding on it. Beneath the building, there was a truck with an incredible quote about New York written on it. The quote said, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker.” Suhana shared the picture and mentioned a heartbreak emoji in the caption. The picture and the caption could signify that Suhana might be moving on from New York.

If sources are to be believed, Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial adaptation of the Archies comics.

