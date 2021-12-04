Must read! This is how Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana celebrated her last day in New York

MUMBAI:A couple of days back, Suhana Khan had dropped a post where she revealed that soon she would be leaving New York. And recently, the filmmaking enthusiast posted a picture from her last day in the Big Apple. She shared a post on her social media page which instantly went viral. In the picture, we see the gorgeous belle enjoying her last day in NYC. She is seen in a brown tank top that she teamed with a sheer white crop top and blue denim. 'Last Day,' she captioned the picture with a white heart emoticon.

Also read: Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

Suhana had been in NYC to take a formal education and training in filmmaking from Tisch School of the Art. She completed her education recently and had been vacationing for a while. A few days back, the actress–in–making had shared a picture in which a quote was written on the truck which reads "Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." Suhana had dropped a broken-hearted emoticon alongside it.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, she is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. The film will be based on the Iconic and hit international comic Archie. Reports claim that Zoya Akhtar will be directing the movie which will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie will be released on Netflix.

Talking about his kids, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview has said that Aryan doesn’t want to become an actor. He is more interested in making films and hence he is taking training for it in the US whereas, Suhana always wished to become an actor. So, after finishing her schooling, she will be taking formal education in acting.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: Bollywoodlife

Also read: Happiness! Aryan Khan granted bail, Suhana Khan to join her family in Mumbai to celebrate father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday