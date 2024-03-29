TellychakkarTeam's picture
MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married earlier this month on March 15. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Delhi and was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry. 

Several endearing pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have been shared by the newlyweds and their friends, giving a peek into what the dreamy affair their wedding must have been. Now, a while back, the beautiful bride Kriti also shared a series of pictures from her Chooda ceremony.

On March 28, a while back, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of captivating pictures from her Chooda ceremony. A series of pictures feature the beautiful bride during the ritual, followed by captivating glimpses of her friends and family. For the ceremony, Kriti opted for a neon green plain saree paired with a matching drop-off shouldered blouse accessorized with gold jewelry.

The picture also gives a closer look into her kaleerah with “You will marry me” engraved on it. In addition to this, the happy clicks capture the essence of joy and enthusiasm during festivities. While sharing the pictures, Kriti dropped a long caption that reads, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha ”

“It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the pherA’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over,” she further added.

“Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back,” she wrote in conclusion.

After significant years of courtship, Kriti and Pukit Samrat exchanged wedding vows in Delhi at ITC Grand Bharat on March 15.

