Kriti Kharbanda Chooda Ceremony: Newly married actress shares pictures wearing her Nani’s necklace and Mom’s Bridal dupatta

The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar and was a star-studded event. Kriti has now shared some stunning glimpses of her chooda ceremony. Kriti looks stunning in a light green saree.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 14:04
movie_image: 
Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI : Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting the town red with their love. They are one of those couples from the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love them for it. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Also Read-Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar and was a star-studded event. Kriti has now shared some stunning glimpses of her chooda ceremony. Kriti looks stunning in a light green saree. She captioned it, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal  bachpan ka Sapna tha :)

It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the pherA’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)

I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over 

Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back.”

Kriti and Pulkit have worked together in films like Pagalpanti, Taish, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

Also Read-Congratulations! Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now engaged, check out these adorable pictures of the happy couple

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

credit-Latestly 

 

 

 

 

 

Kriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat Bollywood couples hot bollywood couples Fukrey Housefull Raaz Reboot guest inn London hindi movie industry Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 14:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Allter: India’s first sustainable and certified rash-free diaper brand steals the show on Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI : Did you know that an ordinary diaper contains more than 60 chemicals and toxins that can lead to painful...
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
MUMBAI : After a well-received performance at International Film Festivals across the globe, "Berlin" will premiere in...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: QUEST! Satya embarks on a quest to uncover Arya’s true identity
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKING! Sahiba forbids Akeer from going to Ludhiana for a competition
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Dil Chahta Hai to Hungama; 5 must-watch films of the handsome actor
MUMBAI : Akshaye Khanna is one of the few actors in Bollywood who managed to create a huge impact with every single...
Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi highlights the difference between shooting for films and television - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is a show that depicts the challenges of inheritance, highlighting how men have...
Recent Stories
Atul Sabharwal
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Atul Sabharwal
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Dil Chahta Hai to Hungama; 5 must-watch films of the handsome actor
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS video from the sets of Crew, says, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened..."
Sushrii Mishra
Ruslaan: Sushrii Mishra’s MESMERISING new look is sure to melt your heart
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol to play a villain in Alia Bhatt starrer YRF’s spy Universe, after Animal
Aditi Rao
What's the age difference between newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth?