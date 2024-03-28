Kriti Kharbanda Chooda Ceremony: Newly married actress shares pictures wearing her Nani’s necklace and Mom’s Bridal dupatta

MUMBAI : Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting the town red with their love. They are one of those couples from the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love them for it. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar and was a star-studded event. Kriti has now shared some stunning glimpses of her chooda ceremony. Kriti looks stunning in a light green saree. She captioned it, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha :)

It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the pherA’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)

I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over

Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back.”

Kriti and Pulkit have worked together in films like Pagalpanti, Taish, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

credit-Latestly