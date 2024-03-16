Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and other actors who were rejected for some famous roles

MUMBAI : With their famous characters in different movies these actors have been ruling the hearts of the fans and getting out of love from them, these actors have made sure to serve entertainment by doing different roles in different movies and we have indeed loved them in their movies. Well do you know there are many actors who initially auditioned for different roles but later were replaced or rejected.

Well having said that, let us see the names of the actors who auditioned for some roles and later were rejected.

Anushka Sharma

Indeed one of the most loved actresses in today’s time is actress Anushka Sharma, she has been getting out of love for her different movies over the time, but do you the actress auditioned for the movie 3 Idiots, she had auditioned for the role of the actress Kareena Kapoor and was not shortlisted.

Varun Dhawan

For all the fans of the actor Varun Dhawan do you know the actor once auditioned for the movie Dhobi Ghat, the movie directed by Kiran Rao, there are reports used to give auditions in the name of 'Rajesh' or 'Ramesh', no doubt the actor has now created a solid mark with his movies and different characters.

Vijay Varma

There were many reports which says that the Guly Boy actor Vijay Varma has auditioned for the movie Kai Po Che, the movie had Rajkummar Rao, Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh, well it is not clear the actor auditioned for which character but do you think he was the best fit for the cast.

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has been grabbing the attention of the fnas and ruling the hearts of the with her movies and some phenomenal characters, for all the fans do you know the actress Deepika Padukone had auditioned for the movie Beyond the Clouds which was released in 2017 and was directed by Majid Majidi.

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one the versatile actors we have in today’s time, do you know the actor had auditioned for the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag that had Farhan Akhtar in the leading role.

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon has made a huge mark in the acting space; the actress is indeed one of the most loved actresses in today’s time she is grabbing attention for her next movie titled Crew, well do you know the actress Kriti Sanon had auditioned for the movie Student of the Year and was rejected.

Well these are a list of the actors who had auditioned for different roles in famous movies but were not the part later, what are your views on this list and which is your favourite movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

